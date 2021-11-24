Boston University goes for its fourth straight win as it travels to Florida State to face the Seminoles on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Boston University at Florida State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Terriers have played well over their last three in beating Hartford, Northern Illinois and Sam Houston. The wins improved their record to 4-2 on the year, but they will get their biggest test on Wednesday against a Florida State team that has won three in a row.

The Seminoles have bounced back nicely after they lost to rival Florida back on Nov. 14. Since then, they have beat Tulane, Loyola Marymount and Missouri.

Florida State hasn't had much trouble getting back in the win column and will look to do it again on Wednesday against a Boston University team with upset potential.

The Seminoles come in as huge favorites but need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their big matchup with No. 3 Purdue next Tuesday. Be sure to watch live.

