How to Watch Boston University at George Washington in Men's College Basketball

Boston University goes for its second straight win on Wednesday night when it visits George Washington.

Boston University has started the year 5-3 but has played very well over its last five games. The Terriers have won four of those games, and their one loss was an 81-80 overtime defeat to Florida State.

How to Watch Boston University at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Despite the loss to the Seminoles, the Terriers have shown that they aren't afraid to play the big boys and can hang with them.

Wednesday night, though, they take on a George Washington team that has really struggled so far this year.

The Colonials come into the game losers of two straight. They lost to Kent State and Missouri State last week after beating Wright State on Monday. The consecutive losses have dropped their record to just 2-6 on the year.

Despite the poor record, George Washington has played its opponents tough. The Colonials still need to find a way to finish games, though, and pick up some much-needed wins.

They hope they can get one of those wins on Wednesday night against a tough Boston University team.

