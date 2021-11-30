Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Washington Colonials (2-6) go up against the Boston University Terriers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. Boston University

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Key Stats for George Washington vs. Boston University

The Colonials score 63.3 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 63.6 the Terriers give up.

The Terriers put up an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Colonials give up to opponents.

The Colonials make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 41.9% the Colonials' opponents have shot this season.

George Washington Players to Watch

Joe Bamisile is averaging 14 points, 1 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

Ricky Lindo Jr. leads the Colonials at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.6 assists and 10 points.

Brendan Adams posts a team-high 2.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from the field and 23.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

James Bishop paces the Colonials at 14.6 points per game, while also putting up 2 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Brayon Freeman puts up 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor.

Boston University Players to Watch