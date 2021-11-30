Publish date:
How to Watch Boston University vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Washington Colonials (2-6) go up against the Boston University Terriers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for George Washington vs. Boston University
- The Colonials score 63.3 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 63.6 the Terriers give up.
- The Terriers put up an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Colonials give up to opponents.
- The Colonials make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 41.9% the Colonials' opponents have shot this season.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Joe Bamisile is averaging 14 points, 1 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. leads the Colonials at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.6 assists and 10 points.
- Brendan Adams posts a team-high 2.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from the field and 23.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- James Bishop paces the Colonials at 14.6 points per game, while also putting up 2 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
- Brayon Freeman puts up 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Sukhmail Mathon is the Terriers' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he contributes 11.4 points and 2.6 assists.
- Walter Whyte is putting up 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 51.1% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- The Terriers receive 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jonas Harper.
- Fletcher Tynen is putting up 6.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the floor.
