    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Boston University vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The George Washington Colonials (2-6) go up against the Boston University Terriers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Boston University

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for George Washington vs. Boston University

    • The Colonials score 63.3 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 63.6 the Terriers give up.
    • The Terriers put up an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Colonials give up to opponents.
    • The Colonials make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
    • The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 41.9% the Colonials' opponents have shot this season.

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • Joe Bamisile is averaging 14 points, 1 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Ricky Lindo Jr. leads the Colonials at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.6 assists and 10 points.
    • Brendan Adams posts a team-high 2.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from the field and 23.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • James Bishop paces the Colonials at 14.6 points per game, while also putting up 2 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
    • Brayon Freeman puts up 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor.

    Boston University Players to Watch

    • Sukhmail Mathon is the Terriers' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he contributes 11.4 points and 2.6 assists.
    • Walter Whyte is putting up 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 51.1% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
    • The Terriers receive 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jonas Harper.
    • Fletcher Tynen is putting up 6.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Boston University at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
