BU takes on Navy in the Patriot League semifinals.

Boston University (21-11) will face Navy (20-10) on Sunday in the semifinals of the Patriot League's men's basketball tournament.

How to Watch Boston University vs Navy in Men's College Basketball Today:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Navy opened the tournament with a 71-64 win over American in the quarterfinals. After ending the season with losses in two of its final three games, there was some concern with Navy, but it looked strong in the opening round.

BU defeated Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals 76-64. Like Navy, the Terriers ended the regular season with losses in two of three games.

These two teams last met in January, with Navy winning 72-65.

The Midshipmen relied on the bench in that win, with both double-digit scorers coming from there. Patrick Dorsey led the team with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, while Jaylen Walker added 11 points. John Carter Jr. led the team in rebounds with six.

As for the Terriers, Sukhmail Mathon played a strong game, scoring 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 14 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

The winner of this game will face the winner of Colgate/Lehigh for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

