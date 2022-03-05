Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston University vs. Navy: Patriot Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Navy Midshipmen forward Tyler Nelson (5) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Navy Midshipmen (20-10, 12-6 Patriot) hit the court in the Patriot Tournament semifinal against the No. 3 seed Boston University Terriers (21-11, 11-7 Patriot). The teams will square off Sunday at 4:00 PM.

How to Watch Navy vs. Boston University

Key Stats for Navy vs. Boston University

  • The Midshipmen put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Terriers give up (66.9).
  • The Terriers put up 12 more points per game (71) than the Midshipmen allow their opponents to score (59).
  • The Midshipmen make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • The Terriers are shooting 46% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.1% the Midshipmen's opponents have shot this season.
  • John Carter Jr. posts a team-leading 13.2 points per game. He is also posting 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyler Nelson posts 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor.
  • Greg Summers paces his team in both rebounds (5) and assists (2.3) per contest, and also averages 8.8 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Daniel Deaver posts 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor.
  • Jaylen Walker is putting up 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Boston University Players to Watch

  • Sukhmail Mathon paces the Terriers in rebounding (10.2 per game), and produces 15.1 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • The Terriers get 13 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Walter Whyte.
  • Jonas Harper is putting up 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 39% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
  • Fletcher Tynen gives the Terriers 6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Patriot League Tournament: Boston University at Navy

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
