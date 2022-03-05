How to Watch Boston University vs. Navy: Patriot Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Navy Midshipmen forward Tyler Nelson (5) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Navy Midshipmen (20-10, 12-6 Patriot) hit the court in the Patriot Tournament semifinal against the No. 3 seed Boston University Terriers (21-11, 11-7 Patriot). The teams will square off Sunday at 4:00 PM.

How to Watch Navy vs. Boston University

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena:

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Navy vs. Boston University

The Midshipmen put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Terriers give up (66.9).

The Terriers put up 12 more points per game (71) than the Midshipmen allow their opponents to score (59).

The Midshipmen make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

The Terriers are shooting 46% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.1% the Midshipmen's opponents have shot this season.

Navy Players to Watch

John Carter Jr. posts a team-leading 13.2 points per game. He is also posting 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyler Nelson posts 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor.

Greg Summers paces his team in both rebounds (5) and assists (2.3) per contest, and also averages 8.8 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Daniel Deaver posts 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor.

Jaylen Walker is putting up 6.1 points, 0.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Boston University Players to Watch