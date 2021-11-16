Publish date:
How to Watch Boston University vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (0-2) go up against the Boston University Terriers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston University
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Northeastern
-4.5
132 points
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Boston University
- Last year, the Huskies put up 6.7 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Terriers gave up (73.9).
- The Terriers averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (69.4) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (68.3).
- Last season, the Huskies had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Terriers' opponents made.
- The Terriers shot 43.7% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43.2% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Shaquille Walters led the Huskies at 5.9 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 9.4 points.
- Jahmyl Telfort averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jason Strong posted 8.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Coleman Stucke put up 6.1 points, 0.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest last season.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Javante McCoy scored 16.1 points per game last season along with 2.1 assists.
- Sukhmail Mathon grabbed 8.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.2 points a contest.
- Jonas Harper hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Harper averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Mathon collected 1.2 blocks per contest.
