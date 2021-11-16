Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler (right) shoots over Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (0-2) go up against the Boston University Terriers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston University

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Matthews Arena

Favorite Spread Total Northeastern -4.5 132 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Boston University

Last year, the Huskies put up 6.7 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Terriers gave up (73.9).

The Terriers averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (69.4) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (68.3).

Last season, the Huskies had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Terriers' opponents made.

The Terriers shot 43.7% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43.2% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Shaquille Walters led the Huskies at 5.9 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 9.4 points.

Jahmyl Telfort averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jason Strong posted 8.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Coleman Stucke put up 6.1 points, 0.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest last season.

Boston University Players to Watch