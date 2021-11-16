Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Boston University vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler (right) shoots over Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northeastern Huskies (0-2) go up against the Boston University Terriers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston University

    Northeastern vs Boston University Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Northeastern

    -4.5

    132 points

    Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Boston University

    • Last year, the Huskies put up 6.7 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Terriers gave up (73.9).
    • The Terriers averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (69.4) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (68.3).
    • Last season, the Huskies had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Terriers' opponents made.
    • The Terriers shot 43.7% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43.2% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

    Northeastern Players to Watch

    • Shaquille Walters led the Huskies at 5.9 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 9.4 points.
    • Jahmyl Telfort averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jason Strong posted 8.8 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Coleman Stucke put up 6.1 points, 0.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest last season.

    Boston University Players to Watch

    • Javante McCoy scored 16.1 points per game last season along with 2.1 assists.
    • Sukhmail Mathon grabbed 8.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.2 points a contest.
    • Jonas Harper hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Harper averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Mathon collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Boston University at Northeastern

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

