    How to Watch Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northeastern looks for its first win of the year Tuesday when it hosts Boston University in men's college basketball.
    Boston University heads to Northeastern on Tuesday night looking for its second win in a row in NCAA men's basketball. The Terries were able to get a win against Gordon College on Friday after losing their opener to Rhode Island on Tuesday.

    How to Watch Boston University at Northeastern Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Boston University at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Terriers stayed close with the Rams in their debut throughout the whole game but could never make a run and lost by nine.

    On Tuesday, they will look to get that second win against a Northeastern team that is still looking for its first win of the year.

    The Huskies have had a tough start to the year as they lost their opener to Colgate and then lost again on Friday to Georgia State. 

    On Friday, they led by two early in the second half, but went cold as the Panthers would go on to beat them by 19. It was a tough way to end a game that the Huskies had a chance to win.

    Despite the winless record, Northeastern comes in as a slight favorite to pick up its first win of the year and beat the Terriers.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
