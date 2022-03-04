Skip to main content

How to Watch Bowling Green at Toledo in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

MAC rivals battle on Friday night when Bowling Green heads to Toledo to take on the Rockets.

Bowling Green wraps up its regular season on Friday night looking to pull off another upset after it took down Ohio on Tuesday. 

How to Watch Bowling Green at Toledo in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Bowling Green at Toledo game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Falcons snapped a six-game losing streak and shocked the Bobcats in an 80-77 win. It was just their sixth win in the MAC this year as they are now 6-13 in conference play.

Friday night, they will look to do it again, this time against their rival and first-place Toledo.

The Rockets are looking to wrap up the top record in the MAC with a win as they try and beat the Falcons for the second time this year.

They took care of Bowling Green 91-78 back on Jan. 15. The win was one of a league-best 16 for the Rockets and was part a season-best nine-game winning streak.

They lost twice since that winning streak, but come into Friday night's game on a four-game winning streak that includes a big 92-76 victory at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Toledo has looked like the best team in a good MAC all year long and Friday the Rockets want to prove it again by taking down rival Bowling Green.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Bowling Green at Toledo

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

veronica-burton-caitlin-clark
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs Northwestern in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
USATSI_17291229
College Basketball

How to Watch Bowling Green at Toledo

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Hoag Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_17134105
College Basketball

How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates with assistant coach Andy Hill after the game against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy