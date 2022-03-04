MAC rivals battle on Friday night when Bowling Green heads to Toledo to take on the Rockets.

Bowling Green wraps up its regular season on Friday night looking to pull off another upset after it took down Ohio on Tuesday.

How to Watch Bowling Green at Toledo in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Falcons snapped a six-game losing streak and shocked the Bobcats in an 80-77 win. It was just their sixth win in the MAC this year as they are now 6-13 in conference play.

Friday night, they will look to do it again, this time against their rival and first-place Toledo.

The Rockets are looking to wrap up the top record in the MAC with a win as they try and beat the Falcons for the second time this year.

They took care of Bowling Green 91-78 back on Jan. 15. The win was one of a league-best 16 for the Rockets and was part a season-best nine-game winning streak.

They lost twice since that winning streak, but come into Friday night's game on a four-game winning streak that includes a big 92-76 victory at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Toledo has looked like the best team in a good MAC all year long and Friday the Rockets want to prove it again by taking down rival Bowling Green.

