How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) go up against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Bowling Green
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Value City Arena
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Bowling Green
- Last year, the Buckeyes put up only 2.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Falcons gave up (74.6).
- The Falcons put up 6.4 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
- The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- The Falcons shot at a 41.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell paced his team in rebounds per contest (6.4) last season, and also put up 15.6 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 1 blocks.
- Duane Washington Jr. was tops on his squad in points per contest (16.4) last year, and also put up 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.
- Justice Sueing put up 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- CJ Walker was tops on the Buckeyes at 4.1 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 8.8 points.
- Kyle Young posted 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 54.3% from the field.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Justin Turner scored 18.5 points and distributed 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Daeqwon Plowden grabbed an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game last season.
- Trey Diggs knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Turner and Plowden were defensive standouts last season, with Turner averaging 1.4 steals per game and Plowden collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
