    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Niagara Purple Eagles forward Jordan Cintron (5) in the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) go up against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Bowling Green

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Value City Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ohio State vs Bowling Green Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ohio State

    -16.5

    144.5 points

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Bowling Green

    • Last year, the Buckeyes put up only 2.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Falcons gave up (74.6).
    • The Falcons put up 6.4 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
    • The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
    • The Falcons shot at a 41.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell paced his team in rebounds per contest (6.4) last season, and also put up 15.6 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 1 blocks.
    • Duane Washington Jr. was tops on his squad in points per contest (16.4) last year, and also put up 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.
    • Justice Sueing put up 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • CJ Walker was tops on the Buckeyes at 4.1 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 8.8 points.
    • Kyle Young posted 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 54.3% from the field.

    Bowling Green Players to Watch

    • Justin Turner scored 18.5 points and distributed 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Daeqwon Plowden grabbed an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game last season.
    • Trey Diggs knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Turner and Plowden were defensive standouts last season, with Turner averaging 1.4 steals per game and Plowden collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

