Nov 12, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Niagara Purple Eagles forward Jordan Cintron (5) in the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) go up against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -16.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Bowling Green

Last year, the Buckeyes put up only 2.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Falcons gave up (74.6).

The Falcons put up 6.4 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).

The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

The Falcons shot at a 41.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell paced his team in rebounds per contest (6.4) last season, and also put up 15.6 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 1 blocks.

Duane Washington Jr. was tops on his squad in points per contest (16.4) last year, and also put up 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.

Justice Sueing put up 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

CJ Walker was tops on the Buckeyes at 4.1 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 8.8 points.

Kyle Young posted 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 54.3% from the field.

Bowling Green Players to Watch