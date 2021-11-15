No. 19 Ohio State looks for its third straight win to start the year when it hosts Bowling Green on Monday night in NCAA men's basketball.

The Ohio State men's basketball team has won its first two games of the year but it hasn't been easy.

In its season opener against Akron, the Buckeyes needed a last-second layup to win by one. On Friday, they led by just one against Niagara at halftime before they took control in the second half and won by 10.

How to Watch Bowling Green at Ohio State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Buckeyes will look to win their third straight game to open the season against a Bowling Green team that is also coming off a win.

Bowling Green won against Ohio Wesleyan on Friday to get the Falcons in the win column for the first time this year after they lost their season opener.

On Tuesday, Bowling Green took Western Carolina to overtime but was outscored 11–3 in the extra frame. It was a tough loss as the Falcons had a two-point lead with less than a minute left in regulation but couldn't hold on.

On Monday night, they will aim to be the team that finally gets the upset over the shaky Buckeyes.

