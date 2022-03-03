How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (24-6, 16-3 MAC) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (13-17, 6-13 MAC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Savage Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Toledo vs. Bowling Green
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Savage Arena
- Arena: Savage Arena
Key Stats for Toledo vs. Bowling Green
- The Rockets score 81.1 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 80 the Falcons allow.
- The Falcons put up 12.3 more points per game (81.1) than the Rockets allow (68.8).
- This season, the Rockets have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Falcons' opponents have hit.
- The Falcons are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.9% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ryan Rollins is tops on the Rockets with 19.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds, while also averaging 3.8 assists.
- JT Shumate is putting up 15.5 points, 1.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Setric Millner Jr. is putting up 14.8 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
- Rayj Dennis paces his squad in assists per contest (4), and also puts up 12.8 points and 6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Ra'Heim Moss posts 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Daeqwon Plowden leads the Falcons in scoring (15.6 points per game) and rebounding (7), and averages 1 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Falcons receive 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Trey Diggs.
- Samari Curtis gets the Falcons 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Myron Gordon paces the Falcons in assists (3.3 per game), and puts up 11.3 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Joe Reece gives the Falcons 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
