How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) drives the ball around Bowling Green Falcons guard Daeqwon Plowden (25) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (24-6, 16-3 MAC) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (13-17, 6-13 MAC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Savage Arena. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Savage Arena

Savage Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

The Rockets score 81.1 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 80 the Falcons allow.

The Falcons put up 12.3 more points per game (81.1) than the Rockets allow (68.8).

This season, the Rockets have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Falcons' opponents have hit.

The Falcons are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.9% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Toledo Players to Watch

Ryan Rollins is tops on the Rockets with 19.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds, while also averaging 3.8 assists.

JT Shumate is putting up 15.5 points, 1.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Setric Millner Jr. is putting up 14.8 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Rayj Dennis paces his squad in assists per contest (4), and also puts up 12.8 points and 6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Ra'Heim Moss posts 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor.

Bowling Green Players to Watch