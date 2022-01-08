How to Watch Bradley at Loyola-Chicago in College Basketball

On Saturday afternoon in college basketball action, Bradley will hit the road to take on Loyola-Chicago.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few good games for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 forcing games to be postponed and cancelled, the season moves on. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature Bradley hitting the road to take on Loyola-Chicago.

How to Watch the Bradley Braves at Loyola-Chicago Ramblers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Ahead of today's matchup, the Braves have opened up the season with a 7-8 record. It hasn't been the start they were wanting, but they still have some time to turn things around. Bradley needs to start that turnaround with a win today to get things back on track.

On the other side of the court, the Ramblers hold a 10-2 record coming into this game. They have looked very good on both ends of the court and are a dangerous sleeper team. Loyola-Chicago is looking to make another NCAA Tournament run and have looked more than capable of doing just that.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Bradley needs to win badly and Loyola-Chicago will look to continue their impressive play. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

