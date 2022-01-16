How to Watch Bradley at Illinois State

Bradley goes for its second straight win on Sunday night when it travels to Illinois State to take on the Redbirds.

Bradley beat Evansville 79-47 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. The Braves are now 2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference and 8-9 overall.

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The three-game losing streak came after the Braves had won six of seven and were playing their best basketball of the year.

Bradley's three conference losses have all been by single digits and one went into overtime. The Braves have been in every game, but are still trying to close out games.

Sunday night they hope they can figure it out and get their second straight win against an Illinois State team that has lost three straight.

The Redbirds lost to Drake on Wednesday night 86-75. That was their first game in 10 days after they had two games postponed.

The loss dropped them to 1-2 in the MVC and 8-8 overall. The loss also extended a season-long losing streak that came after a four-game winning streak.

It has been a back and forth season for the Redbirds as they, like Bradley, are trying to find some consistency as they hit the thick of conference play.

