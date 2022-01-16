Skip to main content

How to Watch Bradley at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bradley goes for its second straight win on Sunday night when it travels to Illinois State to take on the Redbirds.

Bradley beat Evansville 79-47 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. The Braves are now 2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference and 8-9 overall.

How to Watch Bradley at Illinois State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Bradley at Illinois State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The three-game losing streak came after the Braves had won six of seven and were playing their best basketball of the year.

Bradley's three conference losses have all been by single digits and one went into overtime. The Braves have been in every game, but are still trying to close out games.

Sunday night they hope they can figure it out and get their second straight win against an Illinois State team that has lost three straight.

The Redbirds lost to Drake on Wednesday night 86-75. That was their first game in 10 days after they had two games postponed.

The loss dropped them to 1-2 in the MVC and 8-8 overall. The loss also extended a season-long losing streak that came after a four-game winning streak.

It has been a back and forth season for the Redbirds as they, like Bradley, are trying to find some consistency as they hit the thick of conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Bradley at Illinois State

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

1 minute ago
Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Bradley at Illinois State

1 minute ago
djokovic
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open First Round

1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 3
High School Basketball

How to Watch Gills St. Bernard's (N.J.) vs. Westtown (Pa.)

1 hour ago
Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Kings

2 hours ago
Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 hours ago
Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 hours ago
BASEBALL FANS
Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League

How to Watch Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Finals: Criollos de Caguas at Indios de Mayagüez

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy