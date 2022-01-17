Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers

The Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 1-2 MVC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-3 MVC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Redbird Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Bradley

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Total Bradley -2 145.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Bradley

The 72.2 points per game the Braves score are 6.2 fewer points than the Redbirds give up (78.4).

The Redbirds' 80.0 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.7 the Braves give up to opponents.

This season, the Braves have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Redbirds' opponents have knocked down.

The Redbirds have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

Bradley Players to Watch

Rienk Mast paces the Braves at 7.9 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 9.7 points.

Malevy Leons averages 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jayson Kent posts 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mikey Howell posts 3.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 34.0% from the field.

Illinois State Players to Watch