Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 1-2 MVC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-3 MVC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Redbird Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: Redbird Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bradley
-2
145.5 points
Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Bradley
- The 72.2 points per game the Braves score are 6.2 fewer points than the Redbirds give up (78.4).
- The Redbirds' 80.0 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.7 the Braves give up to opponents.
- This season, the Braves have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Redbirds' opponents have knocked down.
- The Redbirds have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
Bradley Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast paces the Braves at 7.9 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 9.7 points.
- Malevy Leons averages 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Jayson Kent posts 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Mikey Howell posts 3.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 34.0% from the field.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Antonio Reeves is the Redbirds' top scorer (20.9 points per game), and he contributes 2.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds. His scoring average ranks him 10th in college basketball.
- Sy Chatman paces the Redbirds in rebounding (6.3 per game), and puts up 15.3 points and 0.7 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Josiah Strong is averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.
- Kendall Lewis gives the Redbirds 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Mark Freeman tops the Redbirds in assists (3.8 per game), and posts 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
