Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers

The Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 1-2 MVC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-3 MVC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Redbird Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Bradley

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Arena: Redbird Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bradley vs Illinois State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bradley

-2

145.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Bradley

  • The 72.2 points per game the Braves score are 6.2 fewer points than the Redbirds give up (78.4).
  • The Redbirds' 80.0 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.7 the Braves give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Braves have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Redbirds' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Redbirds have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Rienk Mast paces the Braves at 7.9 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 9.7 points.
  • Malevy Leons averages 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Jayson Kent posts 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Mikey Howell posts 3.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 34.0% from the field.

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Reeves is the Redbirds' top scorer (20.9 points per game), and he contributes 2.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds. His scoring average ranks him 10th in college basketball.
  • Sy Chatman paces the Redbirds in rebounding (6.3 per game), and puts up 15.3 points and 0.7 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Josiah Strong is averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.
  • Kendall Lewis gives the Redbirds 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Mark Freeman tops the Redbirds in assists (3.8 per game), and posts 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Bradley at Illinois State

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

46 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the huddle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

46 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)

1 hour ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy