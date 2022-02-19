Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers

The Bradley Braves (15-12, 9-6 MVC) will host the Illinois State Redbirds (11-16, 4-10 MVC) after winning five straight home games. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Bradley vs. Illinois State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Carver Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bradley vs. Illinois State

  • The 71.0 points per game the Braves record are the same as the Redbirds give up.
  • The Redbirds score an average of 76.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 64.9 the Braves allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Braves have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Redbirds' opponents have hit.
  • The Redbirds have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

Bradley Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Braves is Terry Roberts, who scores 14.9 points and distributes 4.1 assists per game.
  • Rienk Mast leads Bradley in rebounding, pulling down 8.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.2 points a contest.
  • The Braves get the most three-point shooting production out of Ville Tahvanainen, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Bradley steals leader is Roberts, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Malevy Leons, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Reeves is the top scorer for the Redbirds with 20.2 points per game. He also tacks on 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Illinois State's leader in rebounds is Kendall Lewis with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Mark Freeman with 3.6 per game.
  • Josiah Strong is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Redbirds, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Illinois State's leader in steals is Howard Fleming Jr. (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lewis (1.0 per game).

Bradley Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Northern Iowa

L 78-65

Away

2/5/2022

Evansville

W 76-41

Away

2/9/2022

Loyola Chicago

W 68-61

Home

2/12/2022

Drake

W 68-59

Home

2/15/2022

Southern Illinois

L 65-57

Away

2/19/2022

Illinois State

-

Home

2/23/2022

Missouri State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Valparaiso

-

Home

Illinois State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 78-64

Away

2/5/2022

Southern Illinois

L 75-69

Home

2/9/2022

Valparaiso

W 78-75

Home

2/12/2022

Indiana State

L 60-57

Away

2/15/2022

Northern Iowa

L 72-70

Home

2/19/2022

Bradley

-

Away

2/21/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Home

2/23/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

2/26/2022

Indiana State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Illinois State at Bradley

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Florida in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
2 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy