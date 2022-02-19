Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bradley Braves (15-12, 9-6 MVC) will host the Illinois State Redbirds (11-16, 4-10 MVC) after winning five straight home games. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Bradley vs. Illinois State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Carver Arena
Key Stats for Bradley vs. Illinois State
- The 71.0 points per game the Braves record are the same as the Redbirds give up.
- The Redbirds score an average of 76.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 64.9 the Braves allow to opponents.
- This season, the Braves have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Redbirds' opponents have hit.
- The Redbirds have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
Bradley Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Braves is Terry Roberts, who scores 14.9 points and distributes 4.1 assists per game.
- Rienk Mast leads Bradley in rebounding, pulling down 8.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.2 points a contest.
- The Braves get the most three-point shooting production out of Ville Tahvanainen, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- The Bradley steals leader is Roberts, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Malevy Leons, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Antonio Reeves is the top scorer for the Redbirds with 20.2 points per game. He also tacks on 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his statistics.
- Illinois State's leader in rebounds is Kendall Lewis with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Mark Freeman with 3.6 per game.
- Josiah Strong is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Redbirds, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Illinois State's leader in steals is Howard Fleming Jr. (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lewis (1.0 per game).
Bradley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Northern Iowa
L 78-65
Away
2/5/2022
Evansville
W 76-41
Away
2/9/2022
Loyola Chicago
W 68-61
Home
2/12/2022
Drake
W 68-59
Home
2/15/2022
Southern Illinois
L 65-57
Away
2/19/2022
Illinois State
-
Home
2/23/2022
Missouri State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Valparaiso
-
Home
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Loyola Chicago
L 78-64
Away
2/5/2022
Southern Illinois
L 75-69
Home
2/9/2022
Valparaiso
W 78-75
Home
2/12/2022
Indiana State
L 60-57
Away
2/15/2022
Northern Iowa
L 72-70
Home
2/19/2022
Bradley
-
Away
2/21/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
2/23/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Away
2/26/2022
Indiana State
-
Home
