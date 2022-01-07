Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) will host the Bradley Braves (7-8, 0-0 MVC) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley

The 78.9 points per game the Ramblers record are 11.6 more points than the Braves allow (67.3).

The Braves score 10.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Ramblers allow (61.1).

The Ramblers are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Braves allow to opponents.

The Braves are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 40.1% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson puts up 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.9 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Braden Norris is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.6), and also puts up 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Ryan Schwieger posts 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 45.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Marquise Kennedy is putting up 7.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Aher Uguak is putting up 9.5 points, 2.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Bradley Players to Watch