Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) will host the Bradley Braves (7-8, 0-0 MVC) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley

  • The 78.9 points per game the Ramblers record are 11.6 more points than the Braves allow (67.3).
  • The Braves score 10.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Ramblers allow (61.1).
  • The Ramblers are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Braves allow to opponents.
  • The Braves are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 40.1% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson puts up 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.9 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Braden Norris is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.6), and also puts up 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Schwieger posts 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 45.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Marquise Kennedy is putting up 7.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Aher Uguak is putting up 9.5 points, 2.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Malevy Leons gets the Braves 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Rienk Mast is the Braves' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he posts 8.1 points and 1.2 assists.
  • Ja'Shon Henry is posting 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 51.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Mikey Howell gives the Braves 3.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Bradley at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
