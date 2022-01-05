Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

    The Bradley Braves (7-7, 0-0 MVC) will host the Missouri State Bears (10-5, 0-0 MVC) after winning five straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Carver Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Bradley vs. Missouri State

    • The 78.9 points per game the Bears record are 11.9 more points than the Braves allow (67.0).
    • The Braves put up an average of 72.0 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 66.6 the Bears give up.
    • The Bears make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
    • The Braves have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

    Missouri State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Isiaih Mosley, who averages 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
    • Gaige Prim leads Missouri State in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Lu'Cye Patterson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.3 in each contest.
    • The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Minnett, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Minnett is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Bradley Players to Watch

    • Terry Roberts averages 16.8 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Braves' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Rienk Mast is at the top of the Bradley rebounding leaderboard with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.8 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.
    • Ville Tahvanainen is the top shooter from deep for the Braves, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Bradley's leader in steals is Roberts (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Malevy Leons (1.4 per game).

    Missouri State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 75-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 106-70

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 75-58

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Evangel

    W 103-56

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Drake

    W 61-56

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Bradley

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    Bradley Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Toledo

    L 67-65

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 77-73

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 87-61

    Away

    12/22/2021

    UTEP

    W 73-66

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Indiana State

    L 76-71

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Evansville

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Drake

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Missouri State at Bradley

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
