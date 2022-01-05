How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

The Bradley Braves (7-7, 0-0 MVC) will host the Missouri State Bears (10-5, 0-0 MVC) after winning five straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Carver Arena

Key Stats for Bradley vs. Missouri State

The 78.9 points per game the Bears record are 11.9 more points than the Braves allow (67.0).

The Braves put up an average of 72.0 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 66.6 the Bears give up.

The Bears make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

The Braves have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Missouri State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Isiaih Mosley, who averages 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Gaige Prim leads Missouri State in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Lu'Cye Patterson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.3 in each contest.

The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Minnett, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Minnett is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Bradley Players to Watch

Terry Roberts averages 16.8 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Braves' leaderboards for those statistics.

Rienk Mast is at the top of the Bradley rebounding leaderboard with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.8 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.

Ville Tahvanainen is the top shooter from deep for the Braves, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Bradley's leader in steals is Roberts (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Malevy Leons (1.4 per game).

Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 South Dakota State W 75-63 Home 12/18/2021 Central Arkansas W 106-70 Home 12/22/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) L 75-58 Away 12/30/2021 Evangel W 103-56 Home 1/2/2022 Drake W 61-56 Home 1/5/2022 Bradley - Away 1/8/2022 Northern Iowa - Home 1/12/2022 Southern Illinois - Home 1/15/2022 Valparaiso - Away 1/19/2022 Illinois State - Home 1/22/2022 Loyola Chicago - Away

Bradley Schedule