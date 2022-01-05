How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bradley Braves (7-7, 0-0 MVC) will host the Missouri State Bears (10-5, 0-0 MVC) after winning five straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Carver Arena
Key Stats for Bradley vs. Missouri State
- The 78.9 points per game the Bears record are 11.9 more points than the Braves allow (67.0).
- The Braves put up an average of 72.0 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 66.6 the Bears give up.
- The Bears make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
- The Braves have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Isiaih Mosley, who averages 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- Gaige Prim leads Missouri State in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Lu'Cye Patterson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.3 in each contest.
- The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Minnett, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- Minnett is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Bradley Players to Watch
- Terry Roberts averages 16.8 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Braves' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Rienk Mast is at the top of the Bradley rebounding leaderboard with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.8 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.
- Ville Tahvanainen is the top shooter from deep for the Braves, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Bradley's leader in steals is Roberts (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Malevy Leons (1.4 per game).
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
South Dakota State
W 75-63
Home
12/18/2021
Central Arkansas
W 106-70
Home
12/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 75-58
Away
12/30/2021
Evangel
W 103-56
Home
1/2/2022
Drake
W 61-56
Home
1/5/2022
Bradley
-
Away
1/8/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Home
1/12/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
1/15/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away
1/19/2022
Illinois State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
Bradley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Toledo
L 67-65
Away
12/18/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 77-73
Home
12/21/2021
Sam Houston
W 87-61
Away
12/22/2021
UTEP
W 73-66
Away
1/2/2022
Indiana State
L 76-71
Away
1/5/2022
Missouri State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
1/12/2022
Evansville
-
Home
1/16/2022
Illinois State
-
Away
1/19/2022
Drake
-
Away
1/22/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home