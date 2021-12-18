Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bradley Braves (4-6) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Carver Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bradley vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Carver Arena

Key Stats for Bradley vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

The 70.0 points per game the Braves put up are only 0.6 more points than the Hawks give up (69.4).

The Hawks average only 4.6 more points per game (70.8) than the Braves give up (66.2).

This season, the Braves have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

The Hawks have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

Bradley Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Braves is Terry Roberts, who scores 15.4 points and dishes out 3.8 assists per game.

Bradley's best rebounder is Rienk Mast, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 7.9 PPG average.

The Braves get the most three-point shooting production out of Roberts, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

Roberts and Malevy Leons lead Bradley on the defensive end, with Roberts leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Leons in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Jordan Hall scores 17.3 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Taylor Funk is at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard with 6.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.6 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.

Funk is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 3.2 made threes per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dahmir Bishop with 0.9 per game.

Bradley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Duquesne L 78-70 Away 11/27/2021 Maine W 71-39 Home 12/1/2021 Northern Iowa W 71-69 Home 12/4/2021 SIU-Edwardsville W 80-55 Home 12/7/2021 Toledo L 67-65 Away 12/18/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Home 12/21/2021 Sam Houston - Away 12/29/2021 Bellarmine - Home 1/2/2022 Indiana State - Away 1/5/2022 Missouri State - Home 1/8/2022 Loyola Chicago - Away

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule