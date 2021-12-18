Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Bradley vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Bradley Braves (4-6) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Carver Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Bradley vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carver Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Bradley vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

    • The 70.0 points per game the Braves put up are only 0.6 more points than the Hawks give up (69.4).
    • The Hawks average only 4.6 more points per game (70.8) than the Braves give up (66.2).
    • This season, the Braves have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

    Bradley Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Braves is Terry Roberts, who scores 15.4 points and dishes out 3.8 assists per game.
    • Bradley's best rebounder is Rienk Mast, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 7.9 PPG average.
    • The Braves get the most three-point shooting production out of Roberts, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
    • Roberts and Malevy Leons lead Bradley on the defensive end, with Roberts leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Leons in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

    • Jordan Hall scores 17.3 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Taylor Funk is at the top of the Saint Joseph's (PA) rebounding leaderboard with 6.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.6 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
    • Funk is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 3.2 made threes per game.
    • Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leader in steals is Hall with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dahmir Bishop with 0.9 per game.

    Bradley Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Duquesne

    L 78-70

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maine

    W 71-39

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 71-69

    Home

    12/4/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Toledo

    L 67-65

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Sam Houston

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Indiana State

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Georgetown

    W 77-74

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Binghamton

    W 79-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Villanova

    L 81-52

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 78-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Temple

    W 68-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bradley

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    George Washington

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    George Mason

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Saint Joseph's at Bradley

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

