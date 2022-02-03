How to Watch Nets at Kings

The Nets need a slump-buster with the Kings looking like a viable candidate.

This is the first game of the season between the opposite coast teams, with the Nets (29-21) slipping, having dropped five games in a row and the Kings (18-34) coming in on a seven-game losing streak themselves.

Either way, either Brooklyn or Sacramento will end its losing streak tonight, with Brooklyn needing this more. The Nets went from first to sixth in the Eastern Conference in a few short weeks.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Watch Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite missing the last eight games, former MVP front-runner Kevin Durant is an All-Star and a captain in the eyes of the fans, a well-earned designation:

During Sacramento’s seven-game losing streak, the Kings have struggled on defense as they have all season (121.7 points allowed to opponents), but the concerning part is that their offense is slipping (106.6 points per game).

One bright spot in the losing streak has been sophomore Tyrese Haliburton. He missed the first two losses, but in the other five games, he is averaging 20.2 points, 8.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game on 46-39-84 splits, including a 38-point explosion in a duel with the 76ers.

On the other side, Brooklyn has been trying to make it work with James Harden as the point guard and leader with Durant out and Kyrie Irving in and out of the lineup.

Brooklyn is giving up 119.4 points to opponents and scoring 11.2 points per game during the losing streak. Harden has only played in three of the games (22.7 points, 11.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds on 37-31-91 splits) and Irving in three games as well (29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists on 49-37-90 splits).

Regional restrictions may apply.