Brown vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brown Bears (4-3) will host the Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.
How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Brown vs. Bryant
- Brown did not play any games in 2020-21.
Brown Players to Watch
- Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Bears in scoring, tallying 11.7 points per game to go with 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Jaylan Gainey leads Brown in rebounding, averaging 4.6 per game, while Dan Friday leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.7 in each contest.
- The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Lilly, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Friday is Brown's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gainey leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Bryant Players to Watch
- Peter Kiss averaged 16.6 points per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Hall Elisias pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Michael Green III averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
- Chris Childs hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Kiss averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Elisias compiled 2.2 rejections per contest.
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 75-57
Home
11/16/2021
Johnson & Wales (Providence)
W 98-47
Home
11/19/2021
Creighton
L 78-57
Away
11/20/2021
Bradley
W 65-62
Home
11/22/2021
Colorado
L 54-52
Away
11/26/2021
Bryant
-
Home
11/28/2021
Quinnipiac
-
Away
12/1/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Away
12/5/2021
Sacred Heart
-
Home
12/6/2021
Yale
-
Home
12/7/2021
Merrimack
-
Away
Bryant Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Fisher
W 122-54
Home
11/12/2021
Rhode Island
L 83-64
Away
11/15/2021
Clemson
L 93-70
Away
11/20/2021
Bethune-Cookman
L 81-75
Home
11/21/2021
Holy Cross
W 78-62
Away
11/26/2021
Brown
-
Away
11/28/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/3/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/5/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
12/8/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
12/11/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away