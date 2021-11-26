Brown vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 27, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) shoots a free throw against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Brown Bears (4-3) will host the Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Key Stats for Brown vs. Bryant

Brown did not play any games in 2020-21.

Brown Players to Watch

Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Bears in scoring, tallying 11.7 points per game to go with 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jaylan Gainey leads Brown in rebounding, averaging 4.6 per game, while Dan Friday leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.7 in each contest.

The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Lilly, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Friday is Brown's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gainey leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Bryant Players to Watch

Peter Kiss averaged 16.6 points per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.

Hall Elisias pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Michael Green III averaged 3.5 assists per contest.

Chris Childs hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Kiss averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Elisias compiled 2.2 rejections per contest.

Brown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 75-57 Home 11/16/2021 Johnson & Wales (Providence) W 98-47 Home 11/19/2021 Creighton L 78-57 Away 11/20/2021 Bradley W 65-62 Home 11/22/2021 Colorado L 54-52 Away 11/26/2021 Bryant - Home 11/28/2021 Quinnipiac - Away 12/1/2021 UMass-Lowell - Away 12/5/2021 Sacred Heart - Home 12/6/2021 Yale - Home 12/7/2021 Merrimack - Away

Bryant Schedule