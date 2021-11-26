Brown vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) shoots a free throw against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brown Bears (4-3) will host the Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

    How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Brown vs. Bryant

    • Brown did not play any games in 2020-21.

    Brown Players to Watch

    • Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Bears in scoring, tallying 11.7 points per game to go with 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Jaylan Gainey leads Brown in rebounding, averaging 4.6 per game, while Dan Friday leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.7 in each contest.
    • The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Lilly, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • Friday is Brown's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gainey leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Bryant Players to Watch

    • Peter Kiss averaged 16.6 points per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Hall Elisias pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Michael Green III averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Chris Childs hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Kiss averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Elisias compiled 2.2 rejections per contest.

    Brown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 75-57

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Johnson & Wales (Providence)

    W 98-47

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Creighton

    L 78-57

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bradley

    W 65-62

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Colorado

    L 54-52

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Away

    Bryant Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Fisher

    W 122-54

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 83-64

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Clemson

    L 93-70

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    L 81-75

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Holy Cross

    W 78-62

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Bryant at Brown

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10562437
