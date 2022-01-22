Brown is hoping to get closer to .500 with a win over Ivy League Conference foe Columbia this afternoon.

Both Brown and Columbia have had struggles this season. Brown is currently riding a three-game losing streak and hoping to turn its season around.

How to Watch the Columbia Lions vs Brown Bears game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Columbia Lions vs Brown Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Columbia has lost five of its last six games. Brown is at the bottom of the Ivy League standings with only one conference win this year, however, their overall record is 9-11.

The Lions can get to .500 in the conference with a victory over Brown. They are currently sitting at 1-2 in conference play and are No. 5 in the standings.

The Bears are led by senior forward Tamenang Choh, who is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Columbia is 4-11 and attempting to gain some ground in the standings. The University of Pennsylvania is ahead of them with an overall record of 6-12, but they're 3-2 in conference play.

Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago at 2 p.m. ET today to see if Columbia can move up to .500 in the Ivy League standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.