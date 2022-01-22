Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown vs Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brown is hoping to get closer to .500 with a win over Ivy League Conference foe Columbia this afternoon.

Both Brown and Columbia have had struggles this season. Brown is currently riding a three-game losing streak and hoping to turn its season around.

How to Watch the Columbia Lions vs Brown Bears game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Columbia Lions vs Brown Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Columbia has lost five of its last six games. Brown is at the bottom of the Ivy League standings with only one conference win this year, however, their overall record is 9-11.

The Lions can get to .500 in the conference with a victory over Brown. They are currently sitting at 1-2 in conference play and are No. 5 in the standings.

The Bears are led by senior forward Tamenang Choh, who is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Columbia is 4-11 and attempting to gain some ground in the standings. The University of Pennsylvania is ahead of them with an overall record of 6-12, but they're 3-2 in conference play.

Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago at 2 p.m. ET today to see if Columbia can move up to .500 in the Ivy League standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Brown vs Columbia

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_15575025
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at UCF

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy