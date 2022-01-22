Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Brown Bears (9-11, 1-4 Ivy League) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Columbia Lions (4-11, 1-2 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center.

How to Watch Columbia vs. Brown

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Brown -10 143.5 points

Key Stats for Columbia vs. Brown

The Bears put up 6.5 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Lions give up (77.3).

The Lions score just 1.4 more points per game (69.2) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (67.8).

This season, the Bears have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Lions' opponents have hit.

The Lions have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Brown Players to Watch

Tamenang Choh posts 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.4 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor.

Kino Lilly Jr. puts up 13.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaylan Gainey puts up 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Dan Friday posts a team-high 2.5 assists per game. He is also posting 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 36.7% from the field.

Paxson Wojcik averages 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Columbia Players to Watch