Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brown Bears (9-11, 1-4 Ivy League) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Columbia Lions (4-11, 1-2 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center.
How to Watch Columbia vs. Brown
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Brown
-10
143.5 points
Key Stats for Columbia vs. Brown
- The Bears put up 6.5 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Lions give up (77.3).
- The Lions score just 1.4 more points per game (69.2) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (67.8).
- This season, the Bears have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Lions' opponents have hit.
- The Lions have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Brown Players to Watch
- Tamenang Choh posts 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.4 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor.
- Kino Lilly Jr. puts up 13.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jaylan Gainey puts up 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Dan Friday posts a team-high 2.5 assists per game. He is also posting 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 36.7% from the field.
- Paxson Wojcik averages 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Columbia Players to Watch
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is the Lions' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he puts up 12.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.
- Liam Murphy is posting a team-best 12.5 points per game. And he is producing 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Patrick Harding is putting up a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 5.1 points and 1.6 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Josh Odunowo gets the Lions 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Zavian McLean gives the Lions 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Brown at Columbia
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)