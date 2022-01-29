How to Watch Brown vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (9-6, 2-3 Ivy League) will visit the Brown Bears (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League) after losing five straight road games. The contest tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Brown vs. Cornell
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Newman Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Brown vs. Cornell
- The Bears record 71.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.0 the Big Red allow.
- The Big Red's 80.1 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 68.1 the Bears allow.
- The Bears are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Big Red allow to opponents.
- The Big Red's 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (44.1%).
Brown Players to Watch
- Tamenang Choh leads the Bears in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Dan Friday leads Brown in assists, averaging 2.5 per game while also scoring 8.2 points per contest.
- Kino Lilly Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Brown steals leader is Friday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaylan Gainey, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Kobe Dickson has tallied 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Big Red leaderboards in those categories.
- Chris Manon scores 9.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Cornell scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and averages 1.4 assists per game.
- Keller Boothby is the top scorer from distance for the Big Red, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Manon (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cornell while Dickson (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Harvard
W 84-73
Away
1/8/2022
Dartmouth
L 58-46
Away
1/15/2022
Princeton
L 76-74
Away
1/17/2022
Yale
L 66-63
Home
1/22/2022
Columbia
W 93-74
Away
1/29/2022
Cornell
-
Home
2/4/2022
Harvard
-
Home
2/5/2022
Dartmouth
-
Home
2/12/2022
Cornell
-
Away
2/18/2022
Princeton
-
Home
2/19/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Home
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Dartmouth
W 79-71
Home
1/7/2022
Pennsylvania
L 79-65
Away
1/8/2022
Princeton
L 72-70
Away
1/15/2022
Yale
L 96-69
Away
1/22/2022
Harvard
W 76-61
Home
1/29/2022
Brown
-
Away
2/4/2022
Princeton
-
Home
2/5/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Home
2/12/2022
Brown
-
Home
2/18/2022
Dartmouth
-
Away
2/19/2022
Harvard
-
Away
