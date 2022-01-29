How to Watch Brown vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cornell Big Red (9-6, 2-3 Ivy League) will visit the Brown Bears (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League) after losing five straight road games. The contest tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Brown vs. Cornell

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Newman Arena

Key Stats for Brown vs. Cornell

The Bears record 71.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.0 the Big Red allow.

The Big Red's 80.1 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 68.1 the Bears allow.

The Bears are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Big Red allow to opponents.

The Big Red's 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (44.1%).

Brown Players to Watch

Tamenang Choh leads the Bears in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Dan Friday leads Brown in assists, averaging 2.5 per game while also scoring 8.2 points per contest.

Kino Lilly Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Brown steals leader is Friday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaylan Gainey, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Cornell Players to Watch

Kobe Dickson has tallied 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Big Red leaderboards in those categories.

Chris Manon scores 9.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Cornell scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and averages 1.4 assists per game.

Keller Boothby is the top scorer from distance for the Big Red, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Manon (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cornell while Dickson (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Brown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Harvard W 84-73 Away 1/8/2022 Dartmouth L 58-46 Away 1/15/2022 Princeton L 76-74 Away 1/17/2022 Yale L 66-63 Home 1/22/2022 Columbia W 93-74 Away 1/29/2022 Cornell - Home 2/4/2022 Harvard - Home 2/5/2022 Dartmouth - Home 2/12/2022 Cornell - Away 2/18/2022 Princeton - Home 2/19/2022 Pennsylvania - Home

