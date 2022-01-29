Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Brown Bears guard Kino Lilly Jr. (10) shoots a three point shot over Maryland Terrapins guard Ian Martinez (23) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Brown Bears guard Kino Lilly Jr. (10) shoots a three point shot over Maryland Terrapins guard Ian Martinez (23) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cornell Big Red (9-6, 2-3 Ivy League) will visit the Brown Bears (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League) after losing five straight road games. The contest tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Brown vs. Cornell

Key Stats for Brown vs. Cornell

  • The Bears record 71.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.0 the Big Red allow.
  • The Big Red's 80.1 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 68.1 the Bears allow.
  • The Bears are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Big Red allow to opponents.
  • The Big Red's 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (44.1%).

Brown Players to Watch

  • Tamenang Choh leads the Bears in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Dan Friday leads Brown in assists, averaging 2.5 per game while also scoring 8.2 points per contest.
  • Kino Lilly Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Brown steals leader is Friday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaylan Gainey, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Cornell Players to Watch

  • Kobe Dickson has tallied 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Big Red leaderboards in those categories.
  • Chris Manon scores 9.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Cornell scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and averages 1.4 assists per game.
  • Keller Boothby is the top scorer from distance for the Big Red, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Manon (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cornell while Dickson (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Brown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Harvard

W 84-73

Away

1/8/2022

Dartmouth

L 58-46

Away

1/15/2022

Princeton

L 76-74

Away

1/17/2022

Yale

L 66-63

Home

1/22/2022

Columbia

W 93-74

Away

1/29/2022

Cornell

-

Home

2/4/2022

Harvard

-

Home

2/5/2022

Dartmouth

-

Home

2/12/2022

Cornell

-

Away

2/18/2022

Princeton

-

Home

2/19/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Home

Cornell Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Dartmouth

W 79-71

Home

1/7/2022

Pennsylvania

L 79-65

Away

1/8/2022

Princeton

L 72-70

Away

1/15/2022

Yale

L 96-69

Away

1/22/2022

Harvard

W 76-61

Home

1/29/2022

Brown

-

Away

2/4/2022

Princeton

-

Home

2/5/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Home

2/12/2022

Brown

-

Home

2/18/2022

Dartmouth

-

Away

2/19/2022

Harvard

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Cornell at Brown

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Delaware Towson Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at James Madison in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) shoots for three during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy