How to Watch Brown vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Brown Bears (8-8, 0-0 Ivy League) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown

  • Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Harvard vs Brown Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Harvard

-3

139.5 points

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Brown

  • The Crimson average 8.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bears give up (67.7).
  • The Bears put up only 3.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Crimson allow their opponents to score (68.0).
  • The Crimson make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • The Bears have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Crimson have averaged.

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Noah Kirkwood paces his team in assists per contest (3.1), and also puts up 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.6 steals (seventh in the nation) and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Chris Ledlum paces the Crimson with 15.8 points per game and 9.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.2 assists.
  • Luka Sakota is putting up 11.7 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
  • Idan Tretout is putting up 8.8 points, 1.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Kale Catchings is averaging 8.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Brown Players to Watch

  • Tamenang Choh paces the Bears in rebounding (8.1 per game), and produces 11.2 points and 2.1 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Bears get 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jaylan Gainey.
  • Dan Friday tops the Bears in assists (2.7 per game), and produces 9.1 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Paxson Wojcik gives the Bears 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Brown at Harvard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
