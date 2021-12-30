Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brown at Maryland in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Maryland goes for its third straight win Thursday when it hosts Brown in a non-conference battle.
    Author:

    Maryland wraps up its non-conference schedule Wednesday night when it hosts Brown. The Terrapins come into the game on a two-game winning streak and 7-4 on the season.

    How to Watch Brown at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Brown at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The back-to-back wins come after Maryland dropped three straight, including a loss to Northwestern in its Big Ten opener.

    Maryland has played much better over its last two, including a big upset win over No. 20 Florida, 70-68.

    The Terrapins are still looking to find more consistency as they get into Big Ten play.

    Thursday, they will look to get their third straight win against a Brown team that comes in on a two-game losing streak.

    Brown heads to Maryland after losing back-to-back games to Vermont and Syracuse. The losses snapped a four-game winning streak and dropped their record to 8-6 on the season.

    Thursday, the Bears look to finish off their non-conference schedule with a huge upset of the Terrapins. The Bears have come close to pulling off an upset but just haven't been able to get it done yet. They will look to change that Thursday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Brown at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Nets

    1 minute ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Wizards

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Magic

    1 minute ago
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    duke women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    east tennessee state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at UT-Chattanooga

    1 minute ago
    Pitt Panthers
    College Football

    How to Watch the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State

    1 minute ago
    michigan basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan at UCF in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Brown at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy