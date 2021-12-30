How to Watch Brown at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

Maryland goes for its third straight win Thursday when it hosts Brown in a non-conference battle.

Maryland wraps up its non-conference schedule Wednesday night when it hosts Brown. The Terrapins come into the game on a two-game winning streak and 7-4 on the season.

How to Watch Brown at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The back-to-back wins come after Maryland dropped three straight, including a loss to Northwestern in its Big Ten opener.

Maryland has played much better over its last two, including a big upset win over No. 20 Florida, 70-68.

The Terrapins are still looking to find more consistency as they get into Big Ten play.

Thursday, they will look to get their third straight win against a Brown team that comes in on a two-game losing streak.

Brown heads to Maryland after losing back-to-back games to Vermont and Syracuse. The losses snapped a four-game winning streak and dropped their record to 8-6 on the season.

Thursday, the Bears look to finish off their non-conference schedule with a huge upset of the Terrapins. The Bears have come close to pulling off an upset but just haven't been able to get it done yet. They will look to change that Thursday.

