    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brown vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) reacts after being called for a charge in front of Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland Terrapins (7-4) hit the court against the Brown Bears (8-6) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Brown

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Xfinity Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maryland vs Brown Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Maryland

    -12.5

    132 points

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. Brown

    • The Terrapins record only 3.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Bears give up (66.1).
    • The Bears' 72.1 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 65.7 the Terrapins give up.
    • The Terrapins make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
    • The Bears are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 39.8% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Donta Scott leads his team in rebounds per game (7.3), and also puts up 11.0 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins at 14.3 points per game, while also posting 2.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
    • Fatts Russell posts a team-high 3.5 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the field.
    • Qudus Wahab averages 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 61.8% from the floor.
    • Hakim Hart is putting up 8.6 points, 2.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

    Brown Players to Watch

    • Kino Lilly Jr. tops the Bears in scoring (12.2 points per game), and produces 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Dan Friday is the Bears' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he posts 9.8 points and 2.0 rebounds.
    • Jaylan Gainey is averaging a team-leading 4.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.7 points and 0.2 assists, making 68.0% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Bears receive 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Paxson Wojcik.
    • Tamenang Choh gets the Bears 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Brown at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

