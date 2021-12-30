Publish date:
How to Watch Brown vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (7-4) hit the court against the Brown Bears (8-6) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Brown
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Brown
- The Terrapins record only 3.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Bears give up (66.1).
- The Bears' 72.1 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 65.7 the Terrapins give up.
- The Terrapins make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- The Bears are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 39.8% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Donta Scott leads his team in rebounds per game (7.3), and also puts up 11.0 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
- Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins at 14.3 points per game, while also posting 2.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Fatts Russell posts a team-high 3.5 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the field.
- Qudus Wahab averages 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 61.8% from the floor.
- Hakim Hart is putting up 8.6 points, 2.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Brown Players to Watch
- Kino Lilly Jr. tops the Bears in scoring (12.2 points per game), and produces 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dan Friday is the Bears' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he posts 9.8 points and 2.0 rebounds.
- Jaylan Gainey is averaging a team-leading 4.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.7 points and 0.2 assists, making 68.0% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bears receive 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Paxson Wojcik.
- Tamenang Choh gets the Bears 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
