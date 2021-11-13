Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Brown vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 27, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington (21) tries to shoot between Michigan Wolverines forward Hailey Brown (15) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) during overtime in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brown Bears (0-0) battle the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) at Dean Smith Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Brown

    North Carolina vs Brown Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Carolina

    -23.5

    146.5 points

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Brown

    • Brown did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot posted 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also averaged 0.8 assists, shooting 62.8% from the floor.
    • Day'Ron Sharpe posted 9.5 points, 1.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Garrison Brooks put up 9.8 points, 1.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Caleb Love paced the Tar Heels at 3.6 assists per game last year, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 10.5 points.
    • Rechon 'Leaky' Black posted 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season, shooting 36.7% from the floor.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Brown at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
