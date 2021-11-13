Publish date:
How to Watch Brown vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brown Bears (0-0) battle the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) at Dean Smith Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-23.5
146.5 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Brown
- Brown did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot posted 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also averaged 0.8 assists, shooting 62.8% from the floor.
- Day'Ron Sharpe posted 9.5 points, 1.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest last season.
- Garrison Brooks put up 9.8 points, 1.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest last year.
- Caleb Love paced the Tar Heels at 3.6 assists per game last year, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 10.5 points.
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black posted 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season, shooting 36.7% from the floor.
