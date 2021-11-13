How to Watch Brown at North Carolina

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Brown Bears at North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 1-0 Bears from Brown University travel to the No. 19 team in the nation, North Carolina, in a showdown that is sure not to disappoint.
    Brown University is 1-0 to start off their season. The Bears grabbed a 89-59 victory against Salve Regina, a D-III college. The Bears were led in scoring by guard David Mitchell, who had 13 points and four rebounds. Brown will now face its first real test of the season against the Tar Heels.

    Game Date: Nov. 12th, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    You can live stream Brown Bears at North Carolina Tar Heels on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    North Carolina opened up its season as the No. 19 team in the country against Loyola, MD from the Patriot League. The Tar Heels beat their opponent handily 83-67 on the back of 22 points from guard Caleb Love.

    The Tar Heels should climb in the rankings next week, but they will face Brown as the No. 19 team in the nation. The returning presence of guards Love and R.J. Davis paired with Armando Bacot and Brady Manek is going to prove tough for any team to contain.

    On top of its starting talent, North Carolina is deep. In their game against Loyola, the Tar Heels had four players in double-digits and nine players score overall. The depth of this team is what is going to cause opponents problems.

    Brown will have a fighting chance against the Tar Heels who are opening up as favorites. However, North Carolina is still trying to make statements as it enters the Hubert Davis era in Chapel Hill.

