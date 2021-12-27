Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brown at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Brown travels to Syracuse on Monday night as both teams get back on the court for the first time in more than two weeks.
    Author:

    The Brown men's basketball team heads to Syracuse on Monday for its first game since Dec. 10 when it fell 70–65 to Vermont. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bears and dropped their record to 8–5.

    How to Watch Brown at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Brown at Syracuse game on fuboTV:

    On Monday night, the Bears will look to get their biggest win of the year. They have come close to pulling off a couple of upsets this year, losing to North Carolina by seven points and Colorado by two points.

    Syracuse will look to keep them from getting that first upset as it plays for the first time since Dec. 11, when the Orange lost their second straight game to Georgetown.

    The Orange lost the game before that to Villanova, which halted a two-game winning streak. The losses dropped them to just 5–5 on the season as they have struggled finding consistency this year.

    On Monday, they will look to get back on track as they wrap up their nonconference schedule. 

    Syracuse is the big favorite, but Brown is coming in ready to pull off the big upset.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Brown at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
