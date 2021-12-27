Brown vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Brown vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brown Bears (8-5) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Brown

    Syracuse vs Brown Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Syracuse

    -9.5

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Brown

    • The 77.5 points per game the Orange put up are 13.5 more points than the Bears give up (64.0).
    • The Bears' 72.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Orange give up to opponents.
    • The Orange make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
    • The Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.7% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim paces his team in points per game (17.6), and also averages 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Jesse Edwards is putting up 12.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.
    • Cole Swider averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 37.0% from the field and 29.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Joseph Girard III leads his squad in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 14.4 points, 1.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

    Brown Players to Watch

    • Jaylan Gainey is the Bears' top rebounder (5.1 per game), and he delivers 9.1 points and 0.3 assists.
    • Dan Friday gives the Bears 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • The Bears get 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Paxson Wojcik.
    • The Bears get 8.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Tamenang Choh.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Brown at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

