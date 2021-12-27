Brown vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Brown Bears (8-5) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Brown

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Carrier Dome

Favorite Spread Total Syracuse -9.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Brown

The 77.5 points per game the Orange put up are 13.5 more points than the Bears give up (64.0).

The Bears' 72.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Orange give up to opponents.

The Orange make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.7% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim paces his team in points per game (17.6), and also averages 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jesse Edwards is putting up 12.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Cole Swider averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 37.0% from the field and 29.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Joseph Girard III leads his squad in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 14.4 points, 1.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Brown Players to Watch