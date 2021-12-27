Brown vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Brown vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brown Bears (8-5) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Brown
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Syracuse
-9.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Brown
- The 77.5 points per game the Orange put up are 13.5 more points than the Bears give up (64.0).
- The Bears' 72.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Orange give up to opponents.
- The Orange make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.7% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim paces his team in points per game (17.6), and also averages 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jesse Edwards is putting up 12.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Cole Swider averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 37.0% from the field and 29.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joseph Girard III leads his squad in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 14.4 points, 1.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Brown Players to Watch
- Jaylan Gainey is the Bears' top rebounder (5.1 per game), and he delivers 9.1 points and 0.3 assists.
- Dan Friday gives the Bears 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Bears get 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Paxson Wojcik.
- The Bears get 8.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Tamenang Choh.
How To Watch
December
27
2021
Brown at Syracuse
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)