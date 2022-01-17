How to Watch Brown vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ivy League opponents meet when the Brown Bears (9-10, 1-3 Ivy League) host the Yale Bulldogs (7-8, 1-0 Ivy League) at John J. Lee Amphitheater, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater
Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Brown vs. Yale
- The Bears record 71.2 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 73.5 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bears allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bears have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 42.8% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 43.7% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Brown Players to Watch
- Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Bears in scoring, tallying 13.6 points per game to go with 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Tamenang Choh leads Brown in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Dan Friday leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.
- Lilly leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Brown steals leader is Friday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaylan Gainey, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Yale Players to Watch
- Azar Swain has the top spot on the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring (18.9 per game), rebounds (4.6 per game), and assists (two per game).
- Swain is reliable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Jalen Gabbidon (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Yale while Isaiah Kelly (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/30/2021
Maryland
L 81-67
Away
1/2/2022
Pennsylvania
L 77-73
Away
1/7/2022
Harvard
W 84-73
Away
1/8/2022
Dartmouth
L 58-46
Away
1/15/2022
Princeton
L 76-74
Away
1/17/2022
Yale
-
Home
1/22/2022
Columbia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Cornell
-
Home
2/4/2022
Harvard
-
Home
2/5/2022
Dartmouth
-
Home
2/12/2022
Cornell
-
Away
Yale Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Albany (NY)
W 71-52
Home
12/12/2021
Iona
L 91-77
Home
12/14/2021
Monmouth
L 69-60
Home
12/28/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 87-60
Away
1/15/2022
Cornell
W 96-69
Home
1/17/2022
Brown
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Away
1/25/2022
Columbia
-
Home
1/29/2022
Princeton
-
Away
2/4/2022
Dartmouth
-
Home
2/5/2022
Harvard
-
Home
January
17
2022
Yale at Brown
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)