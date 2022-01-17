How to Watch Brown vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ivy League opponents meet when the Brown Bears (9-10, 1-3 Ivy League) host the Yale Bulldogs (7-8, 1-0 Ivy League) at John J. Lee Amphitheater, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.

How to Watch Brown vs. Yale

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater

John J. Lee Amphitheater Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Brown vs. Yale

The Bears record 71.2 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs score an average of 73.5 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bears allow to opponents.

This season, the Bears have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs are shooting 42.8% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 43.7% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Brown Players to Watch

Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Bears in scoring, tallying 13.6 points per game to go with 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Tamenang Choh leads Brown in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Dan Friday leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.

Lilly leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Brown steals leader is Friday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaylan Gainey, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Yale Players to Watch

Azar Swain has the top spot on the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring (18.9 per game), rebounds (4.6 per game), and assists (two per game).

Swain is reliable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 2.3 made threes per game.

Jalen Gabbidon (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Yale while Isaiah Kelly (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Brown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/30/2021 Maryland L 81-67 Away 1/2/2022 Pennsylvania L 77-73 Away 1/7/2022 Harvard W 84-73 Away 1/8/2022 Dartmouth L 58-46 Away 1/15/2022 Princeton L 76-74 Away 1/17/2022 Yale - Home 1/22/2022 Columbia - Away 1/29/2022 Cornell - Home 2/4/2022 Harvard - Home 2/5/2022 Dartmouth - Home 2/12/2022 Cornell - Away

Yale Schedule