Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ivy League opponents meet when the Brown Bears (9-10, 1-3 Ivy League) host the Yale Bulldogs (7-8, 1-0 Ivy League) at John J. Lee Amphitheater, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.

How to Watch Brown vs. Yale

Key Stats for Brown vs. Yale

  • The Bears record 71.2 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 73.5 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Bears have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 42.8% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 43.7% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Brown Players to Watch

  • Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Bears in scoring, tallying 13.6 points per game to go with 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Tamenang Choh leads Brown in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Dan Friday leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.
  • Lilly leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Brown steals leader is Friday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaylan Gainey, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Yale Players to Watch

  • Azar Swain has the top spot on the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring (18.9 per game), rebounds (4.6 per game), and assists (two per game).
  • Swain is reliable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Jalen Gabbidon (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Yale while Isaiah Kelly (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Brown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Maryland

L 81-67

Away

1/2/2022

Pennsylvania

L 77-73

Away

1/7/2022

Harvard

W 84-73

Away

1/8/2022

Dartmouth

L 58-46

Away

1/15/2022

Princeton

L 76-74

Away

1/17/2022

Yale

-

Home

1/22/2022

Columbia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Cornell

-

Home

2/4/2022

Harvard

-

Home

2/5/2022

Dartmouth

-

Home

2/12/2022

Cornell

-

Away

Yale Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Albany (NY)

W 71-52

Home

12/12/2021

Iona

L 91-77

Home

12/14/2021

Monmouth

L 69-60

Home

12/28/2021

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 87-60

Away

1/15/2022

Cornell

W 96-69

Home

1/17/2022

Brown

-

Away

1/22/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Away

1/25/2022

Columbia

-

Home

1/29/2022

Princeton

-

Away

2/4/2022

Dartmouth

-

Home

2/5/2022

Harvard

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Yale at Brown

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

5 minutes ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tijuana

10 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.)

1 hour ago
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Oregon

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy