Bryant vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 27, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) shoots a free throw against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Brown Bears (4-3) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Favorite Spread Total Brown -2.5 148.5 points

Key Stats for Brown vs. Bryant

Brown didn't play during 2020-21.

Brown Players to Watch

Kino Lilly Jr. puts up a team-high 11.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 43.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Dan Friday averages a team-high 2.7 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.9 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field.

Paxson Wojcik puts up 11.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jaylan Gainey paces his squad in rebounds per game (4.6), and also puts up 8.1 points and 0.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Nana Owusu-Anane leads the Bears at 4.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 8.3 points.

Bryant Players to Watch