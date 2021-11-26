Bryant vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Bryant vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brown Bears (4-3) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Brown
-2.5
148.5 points
Key Stats for Brown vs. Bryant
- Brown didn't play during 2020-21.
Brown Players to Watch
- Kino Lilly Jr. puts up a team-high 11.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 43.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dan Friday averages a team-high 2.7 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.9 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field.
- Paxson Wojcik puts up 11.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jaylan Gainey paces his squad in rebounds per game (4.6), and also puts up 8.1 points and 0.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Nana Owusu-Anane leads the Bears at 4.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 8.3 points.
Bryant Players to Watch
- Peter Kiss averaged 16.6 points per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Hall Elisias pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Michael Green III averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
- Chris Childs knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Kiss averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Elisias collected 2.2 blocks per contest.
