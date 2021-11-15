Publish date:
How to Watch Bryant vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (0-0) play the Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Bryant
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-11
144.5 points
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Bryant
- Last year, the Tigers scored 10.7 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Bulldogs allowed (75.6).
- The Bulldogs' 83.8 points per game last year were 21.9 more points than the 61.9 the Tigers gave up.
- The Tigers shot 42.5% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
Clemson Players to Watch
- Aamir Simms was tops on his squad in points (13.4), rebounds (6.4) and assists (2.7) per contest last season, shooting 53.2% from the floor. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Clyde Trapp put up 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Al-Amir Dawes posted 9 points, 2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nick Honor averaged 8.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Hunter Tyson put up 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game last year, shooting 46.5% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Bryant Players to Watch
- Peter Kiss put up 16.6 points per game last season to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- Hall Elisias pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, while Michael Green III averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
- Chris Childs knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Kiss and Elisias were defensive standouts last season, with Kiss averaging 1.9 steals per game and Elisias collecting 2.2 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Bryant at Clemson
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
