Clemson goes for its third straight win to start the year as the Tigers host Bryant on Monday night in NCAA men's basketball.

The Clemson men's basketball team has picked up two wins to start the year with victories over Presbyterian and Wofford. The Tigers will look for a third Monday against Bryant.

How to Watch Bryant at Clemson Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Bryant at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its opener, Clemson needed to pull away in the last ten minutes to get the win over the Blue Hose. Against Wofford, the Tigers did not secure the win until the last minute.

On Monday, they will face a Bryant team that is 1–1 on the year.

The Bulldogs won their first game of the year when they beat Fisher College but then fell apart in the second half of a loss to Rhode Island on Friday.

Bryant scored just 13 points over the final 13 minutes against the Rams, which helped turn what had been a one-point game into a 19-point loss.

On Monday, the Bulldogs will look to bounce back and take advantage of a Clemson team that has had trouble in its first two games.

Regional restrictions may apply.