How to Watch Bryant vs. LIU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bryant Bulldogs (12-8, 8-1 NEC) will look to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Long Island Sharks (8-11, 5-4 NEC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chace Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bryant vs. LIU

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Chace Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bryant vs. LIU

  • The Bulldogs score 71.7 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Sharks allow.
  • The Sharks score an average of 73.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Sharks allow to opponents.
  • The Sharks' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Bryant Players to Watch

  • Peter Kiss leads the Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 22.3 points and distributing 3.6 assists.
  • Bryant's best rebounder is Charles Pride, who averages 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.
  • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Adham Eleeda, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Kiss and Hall Elisias lead Bryant on the defensive end, with Kiss leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Elisias in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

LIU Players to Watch

  • Tyrn Flowers is at the top of the Sharks scoring leaderboard with 19.0 points per game. He also pulls down 7.5 rebounds and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
  • LIU's leader in rebounds is Isaac Kante with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Tre Wood with 3.3 per game.
  • Flowers is the top shooter from distance for the Sharks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • LIU's leader in steals is Kyndall Davis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Flowers (1.5 per game).

Bryant Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Mount St. Mary's

W 73-66

Home

1/17/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

W 82-52

Home

1/21/2022

Merrimack

W 79-63

Away

1/23/2022

Saint Francis (BKN)

W 85-68

Home

1/27/2022

Merrimack

W 76-67

Home

1/29/2022

LIU

-

Home

2/3/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

-

Away

2/5/2022

Mount St. Mary's

-

Away

2/10/2022

Sacred Heart

-

Away

2/12/2022

LIU

-

Away

2/17/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

-

Home

LIU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 83-61

Home

1/17/2022

Saint Francis (BKN)

W 80-65

Away

1/21/2022

Wagner

L 92-85

Home

1/23/2022

Fairleigh Dickinson

W 79-75

Away

1/27/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

L 65-62

Away

1/29/2022

Bryant

-

Away

2/3/2022

Sacred Heart

-

Home

2/5/2022

Wagner

-

Away

2/10/2022

Saint Francis (BKN)

-

Home

2/12/2022

Bryant

-

Home

2/17/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

LIU at Bryant

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
