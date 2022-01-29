How to Watch Bryant vs. LIU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bryant Bulldogs (12-8, 8-1 NEC) will look to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Long Island Sharks (8-11, 5-4 NEC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chace Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bryant vs. LIU

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Chace Athletic Center

Key Stats for Bryant vs. LIU

The Bulldogs score 71.7 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Sharks allow.

The Sharks score an average of 73.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Sharks allow to opponents.

The Sharks' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Bryant Players to Watch

Peter Kiss leads the Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 22.3 points and distributing 3.6 assists.

Bryant's best rebounder is Charles Pride, who averages 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Adham Eleeda, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Kiss and Hall Elisias lead Bryant on the defensive end, with Kiss leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Elisias in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

LIU Players to Watch

Tyrn Flowers is at the top of the Sharks scoring leaderboard with 19.0 points per game. He also pulls down 7.5 rebounds and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.

LIU's leader in rebounds is Isaac Kante with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Tre Wood with 3.3 per game.

Flowers is the top shooter from distance for the Sharks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

LIU's leader in steals is Kyndall Davis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Flowers (1.5 per game).

Bryant Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Mount St. Mary's W 73-66 Home 1/17/2022 Saint Francis (PA) W 82-52 Home 1/21/2022 Merrimack W 79-63 Away 1/23/2022 Saint Francis (BKN) W 85-68 Home 1/27/2022 Merrimack W 76-67 Home 1/29/2022 LIU - Home 2/3/2022 Saint Francis (PA) - Away 2/5/2022 Mount St. Mary's - Away 2/10/2022 Sacred Heart - Away 2/12/2022 LIU - Away 2/17/2022 Cent. Conn. St. - Home

LIU Schedule