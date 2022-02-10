Skip to main content

How to Watch Bryant at Sacred Heart: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2021-22 college basketball season continues forward on Thursday and Bryant will travel to take on Sacred Heart.

There will be plenty of good games for college basketball fans to watch on the Thursday schedule. While there are some matchups between legitimate contenders, there are also some under-the-radar games that will simply provide entertainment. One of those games will feature Bryant hitting the road to take on Sacred Heart.

Coming into tonight's game, the Bulldogs hold a 14-8 record and have been a very competitive team all season long. They have some weaknesses, but they have shown a lot of fight this year. Last time out, Bryant ended up beating Mount St. Mary's by a final score of 62-61.

On the other side of the court, the Pioneers are 8-14 entering this game and would love to pick up a big win at home. Sacred Heart is fresh off of a big 66-62 win over St. Francis (BKN) in their last game.

While this game doesn't feature any national contenders, fans should still consider watching. Both of these teams are hungry and should put on a good game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

