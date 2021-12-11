How to Watch Bryant at Stony Brook

On Saturday evening, Bryant will hit the road to take on Stony Brook in an under-the-radar college basketball matchup.

The Saturday schedule for college basketball fans is full of great matchups to watch. While there is always intrigue in watching ranked teams play, there are also quite a few under-the-radar games worth watching. One of those today could be Bryant taking on Stony Brook on the road.

How to Watch Bryant vs. Stony Brook in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 4-6 record. They could use a big-time win tonight to get closer to evening up their record. Bryant isn't a bad team, but it needs to find a way to put everything together as soon as possible.

On the other side, the Seawolves have opened up the year with a 4-4 record. Getting above .500 would be a big step for this program. This game will be a battle, but Stony Brook is a solid all-around team.

Both of these teams are hungry for a win. No one is going to view them as a tournament contender, but this game should be fun to watch.

