Bryant vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bryant vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Bryant University Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss (32) shoots against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston won 111 to 44. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stony Brook Seawolves (4-4) battle the Bryant Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Bryant

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Stony Brook vs Bryant Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Stony Brook

    -2.5

    146 points

    Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Bryant

    • The Seawolves put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Bulldogs give up (73.8).
    • The Bulldogs' 71.3 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 74.4 the Seawolves allow.
    • The Seawolves make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
    • The Bulldogs' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than the Seawolves have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • Tykei Greene is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.4), and also posts 9.1 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jahlil Jenkins posts 13.9 points, 2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Frankie Policelli puts up 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 37.1% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Juan Felix Rodriguez averages 6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Bryant Players to Watch

    • Charles Pride is averaging a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 13.1 points and 1.9 assists, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
    • The Bulldogs receive 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Hall Elisias.
    • Chris Childs gets the Bulldogs 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Adham Eleeda gives the Bulldogs 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Bryant at Stony Brook

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    6:31
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    

