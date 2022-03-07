Skip to main content

How to Watch Bryant vs. Wagner: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the NEC conference champion be decided on Tuesday when the No. 1 seed Bryant Bulldogs (22-9, 15-2 NEC) and the No. 2 Wagner Seahawks (22-5, 13-3 NEC) meet at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Bryant vs. Wagner

Key Stats for Bryant vs. Wagner

  • The Bulldogs average 75.7 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 62.1 the Seahawks give up.
  • The Seahawks' 72.9 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 71.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Seahawks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 41.6% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Bryant Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Peter Kiss, who averages 24.7 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
  • Charles Pride is Bryant's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.3 per game, while Luis Hurtado is its best passer, distributing 3.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Adham Eleeda, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Pride is Bryant's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Greg Calixte leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Wagner Players to Watch

  • Alex Morales holds the top spot on the Seahawks leaderboards for scoring (18.2 per game), rebounds (8.0 per game), and assists (3.9 per game).
  • Delonnie Hunt is dependable from three-point range and leads the Seahawks with 1.1 made threes per game.
  • Wagner's leader in steals is Morales with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Raekwon Rogers with 0.8 per game.

Bryant Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Fairleigh Dickinson

W 105-93

Home

2/24/2022

Saint Francis (BKN)

W 86-69

Away

2/26/2022

Wagner

W 78-70

Home

3/2/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 73-59

Home

3/5/2022

Mount St. Mary's

W 70-69

Home

3/8/2022

Wagner

-

Home

Wagner Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 78-68

Home

2/24/2022

Fairleigh Dickinson

L 88-86

Away

2/26/2022

Bryant

L 78-70

Away

3/2/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

W 82-53

Home

3/5/2022

LIU

W 82-62

Home

3/8/2022

Bryant

-

Away

How To Watch

March
8
2022

NEC Tournament: Wagner at Bryant

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
