How to Watch Bryant vs. Wagner: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the NEC conference champion be decided on Tuesday when the No. 1 seed Bryant Bulldogs (22-9, 15-2 NEC) and the No. 2 Wagner Seahawks (22-5, 13-3 NEC) meet at 7:00 PM.
How to Watch Bryant vs. Wagner
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chace Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bryant vs. Wagner
- The Bulldogs average 75.7 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 62.1 the Seahawks give up.
- The Seahawks' 72.9 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 71.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Seahawks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 41.6% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Bryant Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Peter Kiss, who averages 24.7 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Charles Pride is Bryant's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.3 per game, while Luis Hurtado is its best passer, distributing 3.7 assists in each contest.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Adham Eleeda, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Pride is Bryant's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Greg Calixte leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Wagner Players to Watch
- Alex Morales holds the top spot on the Seahawks leaderboards for scoring (18.2 per game), rebounds (8.0 per game), and assists (3.9 per game).
- Delonnie Hunt is dependable from three-point range and leads the Seahawks with 1.1 made threes per game.
- Wagner's leader in steals is Morales with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Raekwon Rogers with 0.8 per game.
Bryant Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 105-93
Home
2/24/2022
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 86-69
Away
2/26/2022
Wagner
W 78-70
Home
3/2/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 73-59
Home
3/5/2022
Mount St. Mary's
W 70-69
Home
3/8/2022
Wagner
-
Home
Wagner Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 78-68
Home
2/24/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
L 88-86
Away
2/26/2022
Bryant
L 78-70
Away
3/2/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
W 82-53
Home
3/5/2022
LIU
W 82-62
Home
3/8/2022
Bryant
-
Away
