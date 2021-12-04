On Saturday afternoon, Bucknell will hit the road to take on Hofstra.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward with an intriguing slate of games. While there are teams playing who are legitimate championship contenders, there are also teams playing who fly under the radar but will put on a good show. One of those intriguing games will feature Bucknell hitting the road to take on Hofstra.

How to Watch Bucknell Bison at Hofstra Pride Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

So far this season, the Bison have been able to compile a 2-6 record. It hasn't been a good start, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around. Bucknell ended up losing to St. Francis (PA) in their last game by a final score of 93-67.

On the other side of the court, the Pride come into this game with a 4-4 record. They need to pick up a couple of games in order to get things rolling. Hofstra is fresh off of an 81-77 victory over Princeton in their last game.

Both of these teams are in need of picking up a win. It may not be a high-profile matchup, but it should be a good basketball game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

