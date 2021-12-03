Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Bucknell vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center.

    The Bucknell Bison (2-6) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Hofstra Pride (4-4) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Hofstra vs. Bucknell

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Bucknell

    • The Pride score 77.9 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 81.5 the Bison allow.
    • The Bison put up an average of 74.8 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.5 the Pride allow.
    • The Pride make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
    • The Bison are shooting 43% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 45.3% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.

    Hofstra Players to Watch

    • Zach Cooks averages 18 points and 4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.3 rebounds, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Darlinstone Dubar averages a team-best 6.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.6 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 59.7% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Aaron Estrada averages a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jalen Ray is averaging 14 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Omar Silverio averages 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 43.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Bucknell Players to Watch

    • Andrew Funk is the Bison's top scorer (18.1 points per game) and assist man (2.5), and posts 4.4 rebounds.
    • Xander Rice is posting a team-high 4 assists per game. And he is producing 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 35.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • Alex Timmerman leads the Bison in rebounding (7.5 per game), and posts 11.5 points and 0.9 assists. He also posts 0 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jake van der Heijden gives the Bison 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 6.9 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Bucknell at Hofstra

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
