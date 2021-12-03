Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucknell Bison (2-6) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Hofstra Pride (4-4) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Bucknell

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Bucknell

The Pride score 77.9 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 81.5 the Bison allow.

The Bison put up an average of 74.8 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.5 the Pride allow.

The Pride make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

The Bison are shooting 43% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 45.3% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.

Hofstra Players to Watch

Zach Cooks averages 18 points and 4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.3 rebounds, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darlinstone Dubar averages a team-best 6.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.6 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 59.7% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Estrada averages a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Ray is averaging 14 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Omar Silverio averages 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 43.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bucknell Players to Watch