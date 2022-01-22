Skip to main content

How to Watch Bucknell vs Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both Bucknell and Holy Cross are looking to get their seasons on track as they face off today in some Patriot League action.

Bucknell and Holy Cross are at the bottom of the Patriot League standings. Bucknell is 0-7 in conference play, whereas Holy Cross has one win.

How to Watch the Bucknell Bison vs Holy Cross Crusaders game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the Bucknell Bison vs Holy Cross Crusaders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Crusaders have had their last three games postponed and are taking the floor for the first time since Jan. 10 when they lost to Lehigh.

The Bison are in a tough spot considering they have lost 11 of their last 12 games. Their last win was on Dec. 18, when they beat La Salle. 

Bucknell has only won two games since November.

Luckily for Holy Cross, the No. 1 spot Patriot League standings isn't that far out of reach. Even with a 1-3. Colgate is the top-ranked team in the conference due to its winning percentage. Even though they only have three conference wins, they also have just one loss.

The next three teams in the standings have five conference wins. If the Crusaders can turn their season around, they could make a push to be competitive in the Patriot League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Bucknell Bison vs Holy Cross Crusaders

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_15575025
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at UCF

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy