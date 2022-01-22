Both Bucknell and Holy Cross are looking to get their seasons on track as they face off today in some Patriot League action.

Bucknell and Holy Cross are at the bottom of the Patriot League standings. Bucknell is 0-7 in conference play, whereas Holy Cross has one win.

How to Watch the Bucknell Bison vs Holy Cross Crusaders game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Crusaders have had their last three games postponed and are taking the floor for the first time since Jan. 10 when they lost to Lehigh.

The Bison are in a tough spot considering they have lost 11 of their last 12 games. Their last win was on Dec. 18, when they beat La Salle.

Bucknell has only won two games since November.

Luckily for Holy Cross, the No. 1 spot Patriot League standings isn't that far out of reach. Even with a 1-3. Colgate is the top-ranked team in the conference due to its winning percentage. Even though they only have three conference wins, they also have just one loss.

The next three teams in the standings have five conference wins. If the Crusaders can turn their season around, they could make a push to be competitive in the Patriot League.

