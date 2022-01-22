Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucknell Bison (3-16, 0-7 Patriot) hope to stop an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 1-3 Patriot) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hart Recreation Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Holy Cross vs Bucknell Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Holy Cross

-1

146 points

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

  • The Crusaders record 66.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bison allow.
  • The Bison's 69.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.8 the Crusaders give up.
  • This season, the Crusaders have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Bison's opponents have hit.
  • The Bison have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Crusaders have averaged.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

  • Gerrale Gates posts 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.2 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field.
  • Kyrell Luc paces the Crusaders at 2.0 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 12.1 points.
  • Judson Martindale is posting 10.5 points, 1.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
  • Bo Montgomery posts 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Kenney posts 3.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bucknell Players to Watch

  • Andrew Funk is the Bison's top scorer (17.3 points per game), and he delivers 2.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
  • Xander Rice paces the Bison in assists (3.9 per game), and posts 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Andre Screen is the Bison's top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he contributes 10.3 points and 2.1 assists.
  • Alex Timmerman is putting up 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Bison get 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jake van der Heijden.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Bucknell at Holy Cross

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

