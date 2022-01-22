Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucknell Bison (3-16, 0-7 Patriot) hope to stop an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 1-3 Patriot) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Hart Recreation Center

Hart Recreation Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Holy Cross -1 146 points

Key Stats for Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

The Crusaders record 66.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 79.5 the Bison allow.

The Bison's 69.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 71.8 the Crusaders give up.

This season, the Crusaders have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Bison's opponents have hit.

The Bison have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Crusaders have averaged.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Gerrale Gates posts 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.2 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field.

Kyrell Luc paces the Crusaders at 2.0 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 12.1 points.

Judson Martindale is posting 10.5 points, 1.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Bo Montgomery posts 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Caleb Kenney posts 3.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bucknell Players to Watch