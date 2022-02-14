How to Watch Bucknell at Lehigh

Bucknell hits the road to conference rival Lehigh, who is looking to avenge an early season loss to the Mountain Hawks.

Bucknell leaves home looking to bounce back from a 78-72 loss to Holy Cross on Saturday. The Bison were looking to win their second straight game after they beat American on Wednesday.

It would have been the first time all year that they won back-to-back games, but couldn't get it done against a Holy Cross team they beat earlier in the year.

The Bison are now just 3-11 in the Patriot League as their tough season continues.

Monday they will look to pick up a season split with Lehigh after losing 97-64 to the Mountain Hawks back on Jan. 13.

Lehigh is coming into the game on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to .500 in league play at 7-7.

The Mountain Hawks have been struggling lately, but will look to duplicate one of their best games of the year when they crushed Bucknell.

Both of these teams need wins as they head into the final few weeks of the regular season, which should make this a good game.

