Richmond goes for its sixth straight win on Wednesday when it hosts Bucknell.

Richmond wraps up its non-conference schedule Wednesday afternoon when it welcomes Bucknell to town. The Spiders are searching for their sixth straight game with a win and head into A-10 play 9-4.

How to Watch Bucknell at Richmond in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Bucknell at Richmond game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spiders got off to a 3-4 start but have been playing great in December. They have yet to lose and have a huge win over NC State.

Even when Richmond lost this year they played good basketball. Three of their four losses have been by single digits, and one came in overtime.

Wednesday, Richmond will look to continue its hot play when it takes on a Bucknell team that has just three wins on the year.

Bucknell is coming off a win in its last game in which it beat La Salle 82-70 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bison and improved their record to 3-8.

Bucknell has yet to win two consecutive games this season, and it will be a tall task to pick up a victory over a Richmond team that has found its rhythm.

Regional restrictions may apply.