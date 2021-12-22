Bucknell vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Bucknell vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (8-4) hope to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Bucknell Bison (3-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Robins Center.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Bucknell
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Robins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Richmond
-19
149.5 points
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Bucknell
- The 74.6 points per game the Spiders record are 6.5 fewer points than the Bison give up (81.1).
- The Bison's 74.4 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 71 the Spiders allow to opponents.
- The Spiders are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bison allow to opponents.
- The Bison's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Spiders have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton leads his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (7) per contest, and also averages 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jacob Gilyard paces his team in assists per contest (6), and also puts up 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 3.3 steals (first in the country) and 0 blocked shots.
- Grant Golden averages 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nathan Cayo averages 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the field.
- Nick Sherod averages 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 30.1% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Andrew Funk is the Bison's top scorer (18.3 points per game), and he posts 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Xander Rice is putting up a team-leading 3.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 35.7% of his shots from the field.
- Alex Timmerman is the Bison's top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he puts up 11 points and 0.8 assists.
- The Bison receive 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jake van der Heijden.
- The Bison receive 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Andre Screen.
