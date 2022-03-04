The final game of the MAC regular season takes place tonight for Buffalo and Kent State in men's basketball.

The Buffalo men's basketball team will look to beat Kent State on Friday after a tough loss against Toledo on Tuesday. The Bulls fell 92-76 to a shareholder of the MAC regular-season title after Toledo led the majority of the game.

How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live Stream: You can stream Buffalo at Kent State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ronaldo Segu led the scoring for the Bulls with 20 points. Jeenathan Williams was not far behind Segu with 18 points. Despite having four players score in double digits, it still wasn't enough to knock off the Rockets at home on senior night.

Kent State picked up a road win on Tuesday against Northern Illinois. The Flashes are currently on an 11-game win streak after Tuesday's win. Sincere Carry led the team in points with 22 and recorded six assists. Malique Jacobs finished the game with 12 points and nine rebounds.

If Kent State is able to pick up the win tonight in its final MAC game of the season and Toledo loses to Bowling Green, the Flashes will share in the regular season MAC championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.