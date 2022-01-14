Buffalo vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (8-6, 2-2 MAC) visit the Ball State Cardinals (7-8, 2-2 MAC) in a matchup of MAC rivals at John E. Worthen Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022.
How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
Buffalo
-7.5
163.5 points
Key Stats for Ball State vs. Buffalo
- The 82.1 points per game the Bulls average are only 4.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (77.3).
- The Cardinals score only 1.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (73.3).
- The Bulls make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Cardinals are shooting 44.4% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams paces his squad in both points (18.2) and assists (2.6) per contest, and also posts 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Ronaldo Segu averages a team-leading 5.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 16.4 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 44.6% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josh Mballa puts up a team-best 8.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15.0 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 54.7% from the floor.
- Maceo Jack averages 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- David Skogman posts 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.
Ball State Players to Watch
- The Cardinals get 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Tyler Cochran.
- Payton Sparks is putting up a team-high 6.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 11.3 points and 1.2 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Cardinals get 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Miryne Thomas.
- The Cardinals get 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Demarius Jacobs.
