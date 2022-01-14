Buffalo vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (8-6, 2-2 MAC) visit the Ball State Cardinals (7-8, 2-2 MAC) in a matchup of MAC rivals at John E. Worthen Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffalo vs Ball State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Buffalo

-7.5

163.5 points

Key Stats for Ball State vs. Buffalo

  • The 82.1 points per game the Bulls average are only 4.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (77.3).
  • The Cardinals score only 1.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (73.3).
  • The Bulls make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • The Cardinals are shooting 44.4% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Jeenathan Williams paces his squad in both points (18.2) and assists (2.6) per contest, and also posts 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Ronaldo Segu averages a team-leading 5.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 16.4 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 44.6% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Josh Mballa puts up a team-best 8.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15.0 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 54.7% from the floor.
  • Maceo Jack averages 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • David Skogman posts 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Ball State Players to Watch

  • The Cardinals get 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Tyler Cochran.
  • Payton Sparks is putting up a team-high 6.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 11.3 points and 1.2 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Cardinals get 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Miryne Thomas.
  • The Cardinals get 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Demarius Jacobs.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Buffalo at Ball State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire at Northeastern in Women's College Hockey

2 minutes ago
Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Buffalo vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ball State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

2 minutes ago
demar-derozan
SI Guide

Warriors’ Big Week Continues With Road Test in Chicago

2 hours ago
Soccer

OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

3 hours ago
Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

3 hours ago
Brighton and Hove Albion
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace

3 hours ago
ogc nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Nantes

3 hours ago
Perugia Ternana
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Ternana vs. Ascoli

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy