Buffalo vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (8-6, 2-2 MAC) visit the Ball State Cardinals (7-8, 2-2 MAC) in a matchup of MAC rivals at John E. Worthen Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: John E. Worthen Arena

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -7.5 163.5 points

Key Stats for Ball State vs. Buffalo

The 82.1 points per game the Bulls average are only 4.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (77.3).

The Cardinals score only 1.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (73.3).

The Bulls make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

The Cardinals are shooting 44.4% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Jeenathan Williams paces his squad in both points (18.2) and assists (2.6) per contest, and also posts 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ronaldo Segu averages a team-leading 5.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 16.4 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 44.6% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Mballa puts up a team-best 8.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15.0 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Maceo Jack averages 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

David Skogman posts 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Ball State Players to Watch