How to Watch Buffalo vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (2-3) play the Buffalo Bulls (2-2) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-10
151.5 points
Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Buffalo
- Last year, the Bulls recorded 6.6 more points per game (81.4) than the Redbirds gave up (74.8).
- The Redbirds scored an average of 72 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 72.9 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
- The Bulls made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Redbirds allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Redbirds' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams put up a team-high 17.5 points per contest last season. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jayvon Graves posted 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Mballa paced the Bulls at 10.8 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 1.9 assists and 15.2 points. He is ninth in the country in rebounding.
- Ronaldo Segu put up a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest last season. He also put up 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- LaQuill Hardnett put up 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 65.2% from the floor.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman is the Redbirds' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he produces 17.6 points and 0.4 assists.
- Antonio Reeves is the Redbirds' top scorer (22.4 points per game, ninth in college basketball) and assist man (1.2), and averages 3.6 rebounds.
- Mark Freeman is posting a team-high 3.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 16 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Josiah Strong gets the Redbirds 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Redbirds receive 3.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Howard Fleming Jr..
