    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois State Redbirds (2-3) play the Buffalo Bulls (2-2) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. Buffalo

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Buffalo vs Illinois State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buffalo

    -10

    151.5 points

    Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Buffalo

    • Last year, the Bulls recorded 6.6 more points per game (81.4) than the Redbirds gave up (74.8).
    • The Redbirds scored an average of 72 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 72.9 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
    • The Bulls made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Redbirds allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • The Redbirds' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Jeenathan Williams put up a team-high 17.5 points per contest last season. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jayvon Graves posted 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Josh Mballa paced the Bulls at 10.8 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 1.9 assists and 15.2 points. He is ninth in the country in rebounding.
    • Ronaldo Segu put up a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest last season. He also put up 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • LaQuill Hardnett put up 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 65.2% from the floor.

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • Sy Chatman is the Redbirds' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he produces 17.6 points and 0.4 assists.
    • Antonio Reeves is the Redbirds' top scorer (22.4 points per game, ninth in college basketball) and assist man (1.2), and averages 3.6 rebounds.
    • Mark Freeman is posting a team-high 3.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 16 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
    • Josiah Strong gets the Redbirds 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Redbirds receive 3.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Howard Fleming Jr..

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Cancun Challenge: Buffalo vs. Illinois State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

