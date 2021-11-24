Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (2-3) play the Buffalo Bulls (2-2) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -10 151.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois State vs. Buffalo

Last year, the Bulls recorded 6.6 more points per game (81.4) than the Redbirds gave up (74.8).

The Redbirds scored an average of 72 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 72.9 the Bulls gave up to opponents.

The Bulls made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Redbirds allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Redbirds' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Buffalo Players to Watch

Jeenathan Williams put up a team-high 17.5 points per contest last season. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayvon Graves posted 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Mballa paced the Bulls at 10.8 rebounds per game last year, while also posting 1.9 assists and 15.2 points. He is ninth in the country in rebounding.

Ronaldo Segu put up a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest last season. He also put up 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

LaQuill Hardnett put up 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 65.2% from the floor.

Illinois State Players to Watch