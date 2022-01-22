Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (9-6, 3-2 MAC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (9-8, 4-3 MAC) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Alumni Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Kent State

Key Stats for Buffalo vs. Kent State

  • The Bulls put up 81.6 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 62.4 the Golden Flashes give up.
  • The Golden Flashes average just 4.4 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (72.9).
  • The Bulls are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • The Bulls scoring leader is Jeenathan Williams, who averages 18.3 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Buffalo's leading rebounder is Josh Mballa averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Ronaldo Segu and his 5.2 assists per game.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Segu, who makes two threes per game.
  • Mballa is Buffalo's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Sincere Carry's points (17.8 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Golden Flashes' leaderboards.
  • Malique Jacobs grabs seven rebounds per game (he also scores 12.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Kent State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Carry is the top scorer from deep for the Golden Flashes, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Kent State's leader in steals is Carry (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Justyn Hamilton (1.2 per game).

Buffalo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Miami (OH)

L 91-81

Home

1/1/2022

Akron

L 88-76

Away

1/5/2022

Bowling Green

W 99-88

Home

1/11/2022

Western Michigan

W 78-64

Away

1/14/2022

Ball State

W 74-68

Away

1/21/2022

Kent State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Toledo

-

Away

1/28/2022

Ohio

-

Home

2/5/2022

Central Michigan

-

Away

2/8/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Home

2/12/2022

Ball State

-

Home

Kent State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Ball State

W 66-65

Away

1/7/2022

Ohio

L 80-72

Away

1/11/2022

Northern Illinois

L 65-63

Home

1/14/2022

Akron

W 67-55

Home

1/18/2022

Eastern Michigan

W 56-47

Away

1/21/2022

Buffalo

-

Away

1/25/2022

Western Michigan

-

Home

1/29/2022

Bowling Green

-

Away

2/1/2022

Miami (OH)

-

Away

2/5/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Home

2/8/2022

Bowling Green

-

Home

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Kent State at Buffalo

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

