How to Watch Buffalo vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (9-6, 3-2 MAC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (9-8, 4-3 MAC) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Alumni Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Alumni Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Buffalo vs. Kent State
- The Bulls put up 81.6 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 62.4 the Golden Flashes give up.
- The Golden Flashes average just 4.4 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (72.9).
- The Bulls are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is Jeenathan Williams, who averages 18.3 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Buffalo's leading rebounder is Josh Mballa averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Ronaldo Segu and his 5.2 assists per game.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Segu, who makes two threes per game.
- Mballa is Buffalo's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Sincere Carry's points (17.8 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Golden Flashes' leaderboards.
- Malique Jacobs grabs seven rebounds per game (he also scores 12.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Kent State rebounding leaderboard.
- Carry is the top scorer from deep for the Golden Flashes, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Kent State's leader in steals is Carry (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Justyn Hamilton (1.2 per game).
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Miami (OH)
L 91-81
Home
1/1/2022
Akron
L 88-76
Away
1/5/2022
Bowling Green
W 99-88
Home
1/11/2022
Western Michigan
W 78-64
Away
1/14/2022
Ball State
W 74-68
Away
1/21/2022
Kent State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Toledo
-
Away
1/28/2022
Ohio
-
Home
2/5/2022
Central Michigan
-
Away
2/8/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
2/12/2022
Ball State
-
Home
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Ball State
W 66-65
Away
1/7/2022
Ohio
L 80-72
Away
1/11/2022
Northern Illinois
L 65-63
Home
1/14/2022
Akron
W 67-55
Home
1/18/2022
Eastern Michigan
W 56-47
Away
1/21/2022
Buffalo
-
Away
1/25/2022
Western Michigan
-
Home
1/29/2022
Bowling Green
-
Away
2/1/2022
Miami (OH)
-
Away
2/5/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
2/8/2022
Bowling Green
-
Home